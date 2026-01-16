Mitchell leads Saint Bonaventure against La Salle after 22-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 0-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (5-13, 1-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-6, 0-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (5-13, 1-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays La Salle after Frank Mitchell scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 68-64 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Explorers are 3-3 on their home court. La Salle averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies are 0-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

La Salle’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Bonnies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 12.4 points. Josiah Harris is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Mitchell is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

