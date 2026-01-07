Mitchell and Saint Bonaventure host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-3, 0-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Richmond Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-3, 0-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Richmond after Frank Mitchell scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 89-82 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bonnies are 7-0 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spiders have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Bonaventure averages 78.6 points, 5.9 more per game than the 72.7 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 12.0 more points per game (83.1) than Saint Bonaventure gives up (71.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 54.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Will Johnston averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.