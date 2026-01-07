Missouri visits No. 7 Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 32-point game

Missouri Tigers (12-5, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Missouri Tigers (12-5, 0-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-0, 2-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Vanderbilt takes on Missouri after Mikayla Blakes scored 32 points in Vanderbilt’s 65-61 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Commodores are 9-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 14-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 0-2 in SEC play. Missouri is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Vanderbilt averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Missouri allows. Missouri scores 19.5 more points per game (75.1) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (55.6).

The Commodores and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Tigers. Chloe Sotell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 86.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 13.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.