Missouri visits Kentucky following Oweh’s 22-point showing

Missouri Tigers (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on Missouri after Otega Oweh scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 89-74 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in home games. Kentucky is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-0 in SEC play. Missouri ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Kentucky makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Missouri has shot at a 51.4% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The Wildcats and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Mitchell is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

