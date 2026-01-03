Missouri takes on conference rival No. 22 Florida

Florida Gators (9-4) at Missouri Tigers (10-3) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is…

Florida Gators (9-4) at Missouri Tigers (10-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Mitchell and Missouri host Alex Condon and No. 22 Florida in SEC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 9-0 in home games. Missouri scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Gators are 0-1 on the road. Florida is sixth in college basketball with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 6.9.

Missouri averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Missouri allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chinyelu is averaging 10.7 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.