Missouri State visits Kennesaw State following Williams’ 32-point game

Missouri State Bears (9-5, 3-0 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-6, 0-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Kennesaw State after Kobi Williams scored 32 points in Missouri State’s 89-82 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls are 5-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 3-0 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State is sixth in the CUSA with 13.9 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.3.

Kennesaw State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Missouri State averages 74.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 75.8 Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Palek is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bears. Williams is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

