Missouri State takes on Jacksonville State after Bekemeier’s 26-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (10-5, 2-0 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (10-5, 2-0 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Jacksonville State after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 26 points in Missouri State’s 67-61 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bears have gone 4-3 at home. Missouri State is fourth in the CUSA scoring 67.4 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 2-1 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 64.4 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Missouri State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Cady Pauley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is scoring 11.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.