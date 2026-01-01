Missouri State takes home win streak into matchup with UTEP

UTEP Miners (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (7-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bears take on UTEP.

The Bears are 6-2 on their home court. Missouri State scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Miners have gone 0-1 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Missouri State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, the same percentage UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobi Williams is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.1 points. Keith Palek III is shooting 39.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elijah Jones is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Miners. Jamal West is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

