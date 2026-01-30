Missouri State hosts Jacksonville State following El Moutaouakkil’s 31-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-9, 6-3 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (12-9, 6-4 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-9, 6-3 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (12-9, 6-4 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Missouri State after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 31 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Missouri State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 14.0 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.6.

The Gamecocks are 6-3 in conference games. Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Jacksonville State averages 73.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 72.5 Missouri State gives up to opponents.

The Bears and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is averaging 17.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

El Moutaouakkil is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.