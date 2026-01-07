Missouri State hosts Fields and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Missouri State after Kailyn Fields scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-64 victory against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

The Bears are 3-3 in home games. Missouri State is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls are 1-1 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State is fifth in the CUSA with 12.8 assists per game led by Kaelyn Flowers averaging 2.9.

Missouri State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 17 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bears. Cady Pauley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Owls. Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

