Missouri State faces Sam Houston in conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (12-7, 4-2 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Missouri State and Sam Houston will play on Saturday.

The Bears are 5-4 on their home court. Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearkats are 4-2 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is the top team in the CUSA giving up only 56.3 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Missouri State averages 65.9 points, 9.6 more per game than the 56.3 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Bearkats meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 17.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fanta Kone is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 steals for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 15.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.