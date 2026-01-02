Missouri plays No. 22 Florida in conference matchup

Florida Gators (9-4) at Missouri Tigers (10-3) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alex Condon and No. 22…

Florida Gators (9-4) at Missouri Tigers (10-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Condon and No. 22 Florida visit Mark Mitchell and Missouri in SEC action Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Missouri scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Gators are 0-1 on the road. Florida is fifth in the SEC giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Missouri makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Florida scores 13.6 more points per game (85.1) than Missouri gives up (71.5).

The Tigers and Gators face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas Haugh is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. Xaivian Lee is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.