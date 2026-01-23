Missouri hosts Brown and Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-6, 3-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-8, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-6, 3-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Missouri after Xzayvier Brown scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 85-76 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 in home games. Missouri averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Sooners are 1-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the SEC with 15.2 assists per game led by Brown averaging 3.2.

Missouri averages 80.7 points, 5.4 more per game than the 75.3 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Missouri gives up.

The Tigers and Sooners face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

