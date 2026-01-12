Mississippi Valley State visits Texas Southern following Mayfield’s 20-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces Texas Southern after Daniel Mayfield scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 70-69 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 2-4 in home games. Texas Southern ranks seventh in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 84.1 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 5.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 64.3 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 84.1 Texas Southern allows.

The Tigers and Delta Devils match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael James is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Patrick Punch is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

