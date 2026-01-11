Mississippi Valley State visits Texas Southern after Mayfield’s 20-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Texas Southern after Daniel Mayfield scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 70-69 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 2-4 at home. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC in rebounding with 30.1 rebounds. Troy Hupstead paces the Tigers with 8.8 boards.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-10 against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 64.3 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 84.1 Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is averaging 14.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Michael James is averaging 19.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Patrick Punch is averaging 8.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 60.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

