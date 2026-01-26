Mississippi Valley State visits Southern on 13-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-19, 0-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-12, 3-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-19, 0-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-12, 3-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Southern looking to end its 13-game road losing streak.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 at home. Southern has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State gives up 86.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.3 points per game.

Southern averages 80.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 86.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The Jaguars and Delta Devils meet Tuesday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael James is averaging 20.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Delta Devils. Patrick Punch is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 58.4 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

