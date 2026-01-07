Mississippi Valley State plays Texas Southern for conference showdown

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (2-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-9, 1-1 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (2-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daeja Holmes and Texas Southern host Ariel Jefferson and Mississippi Valley State in SWAC play.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 at home. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Holmes averaging 2.5.

The Devilettes are 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 21.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas Southern scores 66.8 points per game, 22.6 fewer points than the 89.4 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 32.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The Tigers and Devilettes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals. Taliyah Logwood is shooting 40.0% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeda Murphy is averaging eight points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Devilettes. Jefferson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 55.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

