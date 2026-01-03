Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama State after James’ 24-point game

Alabama State Hornets (3-10) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama State Hornets (3-10) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama State after Michael James scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 93-69 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Delta Devils are 1-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 1-9 on the road. Alabama State allows 83.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State scores 64.6 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 83.7 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Delta Devils. James is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is shooting 37.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

