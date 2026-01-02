Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State following James’ 24-point performance

Alabama State Hornets (3-10) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (3-10) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama State after Michael James scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 93-69 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Delta Devils are 1-1 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Mayfield averaging 1.9.

The Hornets have gone 1-9 away from home. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC giving up 83.7 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 20.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Delta Devils. Lamont Sams is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

