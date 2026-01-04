Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama A&M following Dozier’s 26-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Mississippi Valley State after Kintavious Dozier scored 26 points in Alabama A&M’s 95-83 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by P.J. Eason averaging 3.4.

Mississippi Valley State averages 64.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 69.1 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 90.4 Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael James is averaging 19.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Delta Devils. Patrick Punch is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dozier is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

