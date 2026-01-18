Mississippi State women take advantage of No. 7 Kentucky’s shooting woes in 71-59 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 23 points, Favour Nwaedozi had 21 rebounds and Mississippi State took…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 23 points, Favour Nwaedozi had 21 rebounds and Mississippi State took advantage of No. 7 Kentucky’s shooting woes to beat the Wildcats 71-59 on Sunday.

Kentucky shot 32% from the field, making only 5 of 29 3-point tries.

Down 33-30 at the half, the Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Wildcats (17-3, 4-2) 18-11 in the third quarter and pulled away tio snap a four-game losing streak. Mississippi State had a 15-2 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Traynna Crisp and a five-point spurt from Richardson.

Nwaedozi led Mississippi State to a 52-35 rebounding edge and had 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Richardson had seven rebounds. Crisp had 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Tonie Morgan led Kentucky with 15 points and seven assists. Asia Boone and Amiela Hassett had 11 points each, and Clara Strack had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Strack was 3 of 16 from the field.

Up next

Kentucky: At Tennessee on Thursday night.

Mississippi State: At Alabama on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.