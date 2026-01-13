Mississippi State takes on No. 0 Alabama after Hubbard’s 20-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -6; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays No. 0 Alabama after Josh Hubbard scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 92-68 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. Mississippi State is sixth in the SEC in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Achor Achor leads the Bulldogs with 7.1 boards.

The Crimson Tide are 1-2 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aiden Sherrell averaging 2.5.

Mississippi State makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Alabama averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 22.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aden Holloway averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Labaron Philon is shooting 51.6% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 93.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

