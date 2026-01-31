Mississippi State hosts Slaughter and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (14-9, 2-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (14-9, 2-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits Mississippi State after Grace Slaughter scored 24 points in Missouri’s 81-70 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 on their home court. Mississippi State is sixth in the SEC scoring 79.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-6 against conference opponents. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mississippi State allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Favour Nwaedozi is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Madison Francis is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Slaughter is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

