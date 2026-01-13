Mississippi State hosts Philon and No. 18 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -4.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama faces Mississippi State after Labaron Philon scored 21 points in Alabama’s 92-88 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Mississippi State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson Tide are 1-2 in SEC play. Alabama scores 93.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Mississippi State scores 80.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 82.7 Alabama allows. Alabama scores 16.7 more points per game (93.5) than Mississippi State allows (76.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 22.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aden Holloway averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Philon is averaging 19.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 93.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.