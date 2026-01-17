Mississippi State hosts No. 7 Kentucky after Morgan’s 26-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (17-2, 4-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-5, 1-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-2, 4-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-5, 1-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kentucky visits Mississippi State after Tonie Morgan scored 26 points in Kentucky’s 94-89 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mississippi State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mississippi State allows.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Francis is averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Favour Nwaedozi is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Clara Strack is averaging 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Wildcats. Morgan is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

