Mississippi State hosts No. 5 Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 25-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-0, 4-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-4, 1-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt faces Mississippi State after Mikayla Blakes scored 25 points in Vanderbilt’s 91-51 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. Mississippi State is 13-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores have gone 4-0 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 13-0 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi State makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Vanderbilt averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiney McPhaul is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Favour Nwaedozi is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Justine Pissott averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Blakes is shooting 44.7% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 86.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

