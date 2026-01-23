Mississippi State faces conference rival No. 15 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-9, 2-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-9, 2-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Mississippi State and No. 15 Vanderbilt will play on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 on their home court. Mississippi State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores are 3-3 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt is 13-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

Mississippi State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Vanderbilt averages 12.2 more points per game (90.2) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (78.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 14.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler is averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

