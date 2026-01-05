Mirhosseini’s 21 help Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Alabama State 90-79

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Alex Mirhosseini scored 21 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 90-79 on Monday. Mirhosseini…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Alex Mirhosseini scored 21 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 90-79 on Monday.

Mirhosseini shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Golden Lions (5-10, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ramel Lloyd Jr. scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Quion Williams shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 9 from the foul line to finish with 17 points.

The Hornets (4-11, 1-1) were led in scoring by Asjon Anderson, who finished with 23 points and four assists. Alabama State also got 19 points and two steals from Cameron Palesse. Micah Simpsom also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

