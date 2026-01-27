Minnesota visits Wisconsin following Boyd’s 29-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Minnesota after Nicholas Boyd scored 29 points in Wisconsin’s 73-71 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Badgers are 10-2 on their home court. Wisconsin averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Big Ten with 18.2 assists per game led by Isaac Asuma averaging 4.3.

Wisconsin averages 83.6 points, 15.1 more per game than the 68.5 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is averaging 19.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Badgers. Nolan Winter is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cade Tyson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.