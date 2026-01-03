Minnesota visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 32-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Minnesota after Nick Martinelli scored 32 points in Northwestern’s 80-60 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Northwestern scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Northwestern averages 80.5 points, 15.7 more per game than the 64.8 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Golden Gophers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is averaging 11 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats. Martinelli is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Asuma is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Golden Gophers. Cade Tyson is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

