Minnesota takes on No. 7 Nebraska following Crocker-Johnson’s 26-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces No. 7 Nebraska after Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 26 points in Minnesota’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-2 in home games. Minnesota has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers have gone 8-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Minnesota’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Crocker-Johnson is averaging 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sam Hoiberg is averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

