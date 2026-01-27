Minnesota plays Penn State after McKinney’s 20-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Penn State after Tori McKinney scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 88-53 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Lady Lions have gone 4-6 in home games. Penn State has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Gophers are 5-4 in Big Ten play. Minnesota averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 13-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Penn State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 74.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 82.3 Penn State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gracie Merkle is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lady Lions. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is averaging 14.1 points for the Golden Gophers. Amaya Battle is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 0-10, averaging 68.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.