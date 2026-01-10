Minnesota hosts No. 21 USC after Dunn’s 21-point outing

USC Trojans (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC visits Minnesota after Kara Dunn scored 21 points in USC’s 71-66 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Golden Gophers are 8-1 in home games. Minnesota averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-2 in conference matchups. USC is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota averages 77.1 points, 19.2 more per game than the 57.9 USC gives up. USC averages 17.8 more points per game (68.9) than Minnesota gives up (51.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Mara Braun is shooting 35.0% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jazzy Davidson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trojans. Londynn Jones is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

