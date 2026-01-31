Minnesota hosts Gordon and Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue takes on Minnesota after Avery Gordon scored 20 points in Purdue’s 86-65 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-2 at home. Minnesota is fifth in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Battle averaging 5.3.

The Boilermakers are 3-7 in Big Ten play. Purdue is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Minnesota makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Purdue averages 15.6 more points per game (70.4) than Minnesota allows to opponents (54.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 9.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Layden averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Tara Daye is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.