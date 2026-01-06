Mingo leads Charlotte against UTSA after 26-point game

Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-10, 0-2 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte…

Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-10, 0-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays UTSA after Dezayne Mingo scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 104-100 overtime victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-3 at home. UTSA allows 77.3 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The 49ers are 1-1 in AAC play. Charlotte ranks ninth in the AAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Anton Bonke averaging 8.9.

UTSA’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Brent Moss is shooting 33.0% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 13.2 points for the 49ers. Bonke is averaging 11 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

