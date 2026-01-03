Mingo, Charlotte beat Wichita State 104-100 in 2OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo had 26 points and 10 assists, and Arden Conyers knocked down the winning 3-pointer…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo had 26 points and 10 assists, and Arden Conyers knocked down the winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer in the second overtime as the Charlotte beat Wichita State 104-100 on Saturday night.

Damoni Harrison scored 22 points, shooting 7 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the 49ers (7-8, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Anton Bonke shot 8 of 12 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Shockers (9-6, 1-1) were led by Kenyon Giles, who posted 27 points. Karon Boyd added 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Wichita State. TJ Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Boyd converted a three-point play to make it 100-all with eight seconds left, but Conyers was fouled as he hit a straight-away 3 and made the and-1 free throw to cap the scoring.

Mingo hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining in the first OT that made it 91-all. Harrison hit a tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation. Giles missed a potential winning 3s at the end each of those periods.

Bonke scored 10 points in the first half and Charlotte went into the break trailing 41-36.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.