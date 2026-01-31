Minessale leads St. Thomas against UMKC after 24-point game

UMKC Roos (4-18, 1-7 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-6, 6-2 Summit League) Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMKC Roos (4-18, 1-7 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-6, 6-2 Summit League)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Nolan Minessale scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 81-80 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Tommies have gone 10-1 in home games. St. Thomas is third in the Summit League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Roos are 1-7 in Summit League play. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

St. Thomas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 71.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.7 St. Thomas allows to opponents.

The Tommies and Roos face off Sunday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is shooting 51.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karmello Branch is averaging 12.7 points for the Roos. Kasheem Grady II is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.