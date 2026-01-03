Minessale and St. Thomas host Denver

Denver Pioneers (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces…

Denver Pioneers (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Denver after Nolan Minessale scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 105-59 win over the North Central (MN) Rams.

The Tommies are 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Minessale with 4.1.

The Pioneers are 1-0 against conference opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit League with 11.7 assists per game led by Carson Johnson averaging 2.6.

St. Thomas averages 80.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 84.6 Denver allows. Denver has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Pioneers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18 points for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 89.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.