Minessale and St. Thomas host Denver

Denver Pioneers (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -10.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Denver after Nolan Minessale scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 105-59 win against the North Central (MN) Rams.

The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas leads the Summit League in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Pioneers are 1-0 in conference games. Denver has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

St. Thomas averages 80.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 84.6 Denver allows. Denver averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Pioneers square off Sunday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is scoring 22.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carson Johnson is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 18 points. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 89.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

