Mincy leads George Mason against Rhode Island after 21-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-1, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-1, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Rhode Island after Kory Mincy scored 21 points in George Mason’s 80-75 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots have gone 10-0 at home. George Mason has a 9-1 record against teams over .500.

The Rams have gone 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Mason’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game George Mason allows.

The Patriots and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is averaging 15.6 points for the Rams. Alex Crawford is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

