Mincy leads George Mason against Rhode Island after 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-1, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rhode Island Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-1, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Rhode Island after Kory Mincy scored 21 points in George Mason’s 80-75 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots are 10-0 on their home court. George Mason has a 9-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Rams have gone 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

George Mason’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game George Mason allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Riley Allenspach is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 37.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Rams. Alex Crawford is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

