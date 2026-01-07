Mims leads New Mexico State against Western Kentucky after 22-point showing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-5, 1-2 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-5, 1-2 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Western Kentucky after Julius Mims scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 89-82 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Aggies are 6-0 in home games. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 13.8 assists per game led by Gabe Pickens averaging 3.3.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Hilltoppers match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Mims is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Teagan Moore is averaging 18.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

