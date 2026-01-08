Mims and New Mexico State host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-5, 1-2 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-5, 1-2 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Western Kentucky after Julius Mims scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 89-82 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Aggies are 6-0 in home games. New Mexico State ranks fourth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Western Kentucky has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Hilltoppers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Elliott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teagan Moore is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.