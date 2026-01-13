Milwaukee visits Bystry and Northern Kentucky

Milwaukee Panthers (6-12, 2-5 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-11, 5-3 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (6-12, 2-5 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-11, 5-3 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee after Karina Bystry scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-76 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Norse have gone 4-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taysha Rushton is averaging 8.7 points for the Norse. Bystry is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

