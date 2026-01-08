Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky following Gherezgher’s 26-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-9, 3-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-9, 3-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Milwaukee after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 94-79 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse are 4-2 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Milwaukee averages 78.1 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 75.3 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Norse face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Jovanovich is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Amar Augillard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gherezgher is averaging 17.1 points for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

