Miller’s 29 lead Big Sky-leading Portland State past Idaho 69-66

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. had 29 points in Portland State’s 69-66 win over Idaho on Saturday. Miller…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. had 29 points in Portland State’s 69-66 win over Idaho on Saturday.

Miller added five rebounds for the Vikings (13-5, 7-0 Big Sky Conference). Jaylin Henderson scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line and added five assists. Tre-Vaughn Minott had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor. The Vikings picked up their seventh straight win.

The Vandals (12-8, 4-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Brickner, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Idaho also got 20 points, six rebounds and three steals from Biko Johnson. Jackson Rasmussen also had 11 points.

Portland State led 33-26 at halftime and the Vikings’ lead was down to one point before Jaylin Henderson made two free throws with eight seconds remaining in the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.