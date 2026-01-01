Miller’s 24 help Montana State take down Northern Colorado 89-75

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller’s 24 points helped Montana State defeat Northern Colorado 89-75 on Thursday. Miller added six…

Miller added six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Davian Brown shot 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Jeremiah Davis had 16 points and shot 7 for 10 from the field.

The Bears (10-4, 0-1) were led by Zack Bloch, who posted 18 points. Ibu Yamakazi added 15 points for Northern Colorado. Quinn Denker also had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

