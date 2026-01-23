Miller’s 20 lead Montana State past Idaho State 74-62

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 20 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 74-62 on Thursday. Miller had…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 20 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 74-62 on Thursday.

Miller had six rebounds for the Bobcats (12-8, 6-1 Big Sky Conference). Patrick McMahon scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Davian Brown went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bengals (10-10, 3-4) were led by Gus Etchison, who recorded 20 points and five assists. Caleb Van De Griend added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jamison Guerra had 10 points.

