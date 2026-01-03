Miller scores 22, Montana State downs Northern Arizona 77-68

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 22 points as Montana State beat Northern Arizona 77-68 on Saturday. Miller added…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 22 points as Montana State beat Northern Arizona 77-68 on Saturday.

Miller added five rebounds for the Bobcats (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Christian King scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Patrick McMahon shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Shaw led the Lumberjacks (6-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kavon Bradford added 12 points for Northern Arizona. Traivar Jackson also had nine points and six rebounds.

