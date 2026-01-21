Miller, Montana State Bobcats to host Van De Griend and the Idaho State Bengals

Idaho State Bengals (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-8, 5-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-8, 5-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on Montana State in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Bobcats are 6-1 in home games. Montana State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bengals are 3-3 in Big Sky play. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 4.4.

Montana State scores 78.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 73.9 Idaho State allows. Idaho State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Miller averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Connor Hollenbeck is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

